2,698 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of JD traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 217,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.