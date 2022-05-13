2,800 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $88.48 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

