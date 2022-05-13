2,817 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. 244,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,717,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

