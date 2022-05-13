$306.15 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will report $306.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $308.97 million. NuVasive reported sales of $294.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $71.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,982 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 743,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

