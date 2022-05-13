$309.10 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $309.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $313.10 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $269.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 837,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

