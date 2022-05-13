$33.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) will report sales of $33.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.96 billion to $40.58 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $27.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $135.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.59 billion to $148.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $129.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.52 billion to $142.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Shares of PSX traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,576. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

