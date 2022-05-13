39,200 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.2% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 783,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,441,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.96. 11,177,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,639,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $471.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.