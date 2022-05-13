3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.5% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 27.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

MMM opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $206.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.23.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.