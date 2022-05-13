42,719 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,183,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.17. 1,112,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,355. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

