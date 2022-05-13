4,746 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.05. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $171.56 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

