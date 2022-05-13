50,310 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of SailPoint Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIL. DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

