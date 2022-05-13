$59.03 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will report $59.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $60.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $58.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $312.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $323.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $429.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $157,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

ABTX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 67,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

