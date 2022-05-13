$59.03 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) will report $59.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $60.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $58.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $312.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $323.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $429.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $157,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

ABTX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 67,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.