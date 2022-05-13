5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FPLSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

FPLSF stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.27. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

5N Plus ( OTCMKTS:FPLSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.56 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

