669 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $275.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.32 and its 200 day moving average is $297.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

