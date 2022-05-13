66,987 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.34 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

