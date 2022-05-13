720 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

FTDR traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $27.37. 15,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,838. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.