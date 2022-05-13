727,200 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 727,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,542,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 134,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 117,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,294,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $39.23. 4,538,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,490. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

