$785.03 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $785.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $781.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $788.50 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $662.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.