89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 2,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.82. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 89bio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 89bio by 577.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

