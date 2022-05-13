8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $10.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.27.

EGHT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $917.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,126 shares of company stock worth $279,732 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 934,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

