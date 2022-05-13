8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.27.

EGHT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $917.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,126 shares of company stock valued at $279,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

