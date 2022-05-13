908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,572. The company has a market capitalization of $465.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $197,169.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 959,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,239,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

