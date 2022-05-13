$987.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $987.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $976.10 million and the highest is $998.22 million. Tronox posted sales of $927.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth $1,692,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

