A Alexander Taylor II Purchases 1,000 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DLA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.68. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

