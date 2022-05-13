a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. a.k.a. Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

