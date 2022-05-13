a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. a.k.a. Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AKA stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.
In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 over the last ninety days.
AKA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
