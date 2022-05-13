A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 189.8% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,063. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.36. 1,859,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

