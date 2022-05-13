Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

Shares of AADI stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $13.74. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,022. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $49.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

