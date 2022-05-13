Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Reduced by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45,334 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises about 4.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 4.92% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $96,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE ANF traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $32.52. 1,153,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,555. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

