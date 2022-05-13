Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 169.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,642. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $209.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.43. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 106.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Acacia Research by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

