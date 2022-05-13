Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $177.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

