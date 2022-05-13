Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $10,085,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $4,101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 327.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,632 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.76.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

