Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 118,520 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 341.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,520 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

