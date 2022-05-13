Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 166,342 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,121,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 166,342 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Taseko Mines worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGB shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

TGB stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $377.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.