Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,154 over the last ninety days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

