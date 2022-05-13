Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.
Shares of ACEL opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.10.
In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,154 over the last ninety days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
