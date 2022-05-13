Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Reduced by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 894,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.77. 2,373,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.52. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $274.79 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

