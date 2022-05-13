Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,376.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,094.00 or 0.06893543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00233379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.05 or 0.00694795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00070384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00501941 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

