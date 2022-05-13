ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. ACV Auctions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,860. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

