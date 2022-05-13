Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $472.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.59. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACET. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $59,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $386,920. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

