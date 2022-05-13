adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €255.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($203.16) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €288.71 ($303.90).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €180.48 ($189.98) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €201.63 and a 200-day moving average of €236.37. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

