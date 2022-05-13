adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €265.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €300.00 ($315.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that adidas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. adidas’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

