Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $92.28 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $156,123,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $76,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

