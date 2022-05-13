Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of ADXS opened at $0.07 on Monday. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
