Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADVM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.83. 29,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 763,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 497,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 136,732 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

