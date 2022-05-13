Aeron (ARNX) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (ARNX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $131,014.11 and $5,692.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.14 or 1.00257161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00105142 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.