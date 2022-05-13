AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgileThought (AGIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.