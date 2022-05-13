Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

AGTI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 2,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,920. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 74.58.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $277,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,489 shares of company stock worth $2,859,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.