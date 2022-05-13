Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGTI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AGTI opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 74.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $180,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,489 shares of company stock worth $2,859,488 in the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

