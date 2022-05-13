AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.
