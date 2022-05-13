Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 294,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,582 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,271,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,139 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

