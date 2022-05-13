Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.86.

APD traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.71. 661,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.49. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

